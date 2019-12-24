Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES is a consumer finance company that specializes in purchasing, selling, and servicing contracts with purchases of vechicles who are sub prime borrowers and are unable to obtain credit from traditional sources. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

CPSS stock opened at $3.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 11.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46. The company has a market cap of $73.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.52. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $4.65.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $85.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.61 million. As a group, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Greg Washer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 290,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 490.6% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,766,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,513,000 after buying an additional 2,298,242 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 18.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 759,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 116,290 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 658,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 28,006 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 8.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 26,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

