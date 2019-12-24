MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $532.89 Million

Analysts expect that MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) will announce sales of $532.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $515.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $562.40 million. MYR Group reported sales of $446.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full year sales of $2.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MYR Group.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $583.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MYRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 4,241 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $148,731.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 309,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,865,878.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 1,353 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $47,382.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 305,056 shares in the company, valued at $10,683,061.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,980 shares of company stock valued at $209,388. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in MYR Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in MYR Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in MYR Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MYR Group by 68.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.92. MYR Group has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $38.14.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MYR Group (MYRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.