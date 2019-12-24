TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $4.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TransGlobe Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

TGA stock opened at $1.48 on Monday. TransGlobe Energy has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $105.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1.34.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.29 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that TransGlobe Energy will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGA. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in TransGlobe Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,437,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 152,953 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TransGlobe Energy by 676.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,006,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after buying an additional 4,362,197 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,085,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 97,831 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,219,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 15,187 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 131,436 shares in the last quarter. 37.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds an interest in five production sharing concessions, including West Gharib, West Bakr, South Alamein, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.