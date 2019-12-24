Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GERN. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Geron from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Geron from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.80.

Geron stock opened at $1.47 on Monday. Geron has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $287.68 million, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 2.33.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Geron had a negative net margin of 7,044.88% and a negative return on equity of 29.22%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Geron will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Geron in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Geron by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Geron by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 35,925 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Geron by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,080,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 31,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Geron by 11.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 805,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 79,827 shares during the period. 29.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Geron Corporation, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies.

