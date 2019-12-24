Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $87.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IONS. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $62.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.09 and a 200-day moving average of $62.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.91. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $48.27 and a 52-week high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.39.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 36.31%. The business had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Brett P. Monia sold 5,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $346,617.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,644.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Geary sold 10,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $646,100.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,154 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,442. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2,754.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,271,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,974 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $112,814,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,802,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,743,000 after buying an additional 1,181,004 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3,803.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 482,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,037,000 after acquiring an additional 470,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,856,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,311,000 after acquiring an additional 383,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

