Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on REPL. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $12.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Replimune Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Replimune Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.25.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

REPL opened at $15.26 on Monday. Replimune Group has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.24. The company has a market capitalization of $473.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 3.08.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Replimune Group will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Colin Love sold 11,250 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $191,475.00. Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes acquired 1,100,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $14,971,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,335,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,016,500 and have sold 150,000 shares valued at $2,543,000. Corporate insiders own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 211.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,672 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Replimune Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC increased its position in Replimune Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC now owns 779,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after buying an additional 30,002 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Replimune Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,015,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after buying an additional 76,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Replimune Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 536,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after buying an additional 36,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.