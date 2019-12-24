Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $62.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bruker from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Bruker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Bruker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Bruker in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bruker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.27.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $51.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.43. Bruker has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.79 and a 200 day moving average of $46.21.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $521.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.52 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bruker will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.43%.

In related news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 3,203 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.39, for a total value of $151,790.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,543.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 202.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Bruker by 153.2% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Bruker during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Bruker during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Bruker by 72.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

