Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HSKA. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heska from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Heska from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Heska has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.75.

Get Heska alerts:

Shares of HSKA opened at $96.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.15. The stock has a market cap of $755.12 million, a PE ratio of 68.27 and a beta of 1.08. Heska has a 12 month low of $62.47 and a 12 month high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 6.80.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 million. Heska had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heska will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Heska by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,103,000 after buying an additional 19,470 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Heska by 789.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 29,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Heska in the 3rd quarter worth $4,588,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.