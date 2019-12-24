Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Given New $63.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a top pick rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price target on shares of Winnebago Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.14.

NYSE WGO opened at $53.27 on Monday. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.70 and a 200-day moving average of $40.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.52 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.79%.

In other news, VP Brian Daniel Hazelton sold 5,113 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $250,179.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,317.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,012,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $826,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,715,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the third quarter worth about $4,058,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

