Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Now Covered by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MTCH. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Match Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Match Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Match Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Match Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.00.

Get Match Group alerts:

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $80.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.15. Match Group has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $95.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.50.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Match Group had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 293.15%. The firm had revenue of $541.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Match Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group during the first quarter worth $4,333,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 212.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Match Group by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 78,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,212 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Match Group by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. 24.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.