Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Laidlaw

Laidlaw assumed coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut Soleno Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of SLNO opened at $2.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.33. Soleno Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $5.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.99.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund V. L.P. Vivo sold 30,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $46,736.91. Also, major shareholder Vivo Ventures V, Llc sold 34,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $55,125.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 525,927 shares of company stock valued at $800,327 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 10.9% during the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 297,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 29,132 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 30,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 86.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 33,319 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $49,000. 32.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

