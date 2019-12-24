Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Downgraded by Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research cut shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.50.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

PAG opened at $50.68 on Monday. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $53.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.37 and a 200-day moving average of $47.05.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

In related news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $246,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,924 shares in the company, valued at $439,507. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 24.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.56% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.