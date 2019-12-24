Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Given Buy Rating at National Securities

National Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. National Securities currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

CLXT has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Calyxt from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calyxt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Calyxt to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calyxt has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Calyxt stock opened at $6.68 on Monday. Calyxt has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 12.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.34.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Calyxt had a negative net margin of 1,016.27% and a negative return on equity of 43.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Calyxt will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLXT. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Calyxt in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Calyxt in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Calyxt by 56.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calyxt by 91.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Calyxt by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

