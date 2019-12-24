TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at HC Wainwright

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.88.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:TCON opened at $2.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. On average, research analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 179,718 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 207.4% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 146,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 98,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.