Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $121.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Royal Gold’s investments in Mount Milligan, Andacollo, Pueblo Viejo, Wassa, Rainy River, Peñasquito and Cortez properties are expected to generate significant revenues in fiscal year 2020 and beyond. The company added the high-quality long-life Khoemacau development project to its stream portfolio, which will act as a catalyst. Following the resolution of the Voisey’s Bay Royalty dispute, it will be exposed to a world-class operating asset that ensures a steady stream of royalty revenues. It will also gain from higher gold prices. Royal Gold continues to utilize its strong cash flow for dividends payments, debt reduction and new business investments. However, lower grades in the Rainy River and the Wassa projects remain a near-term headwind. Also, the worker union’s strike at the Andacollo project will affect results.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RGLD. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a sell rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley downgraded Royal Gold from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $127.10 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Royal Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $122.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Gold has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Shares of RGLD opened at $117.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 81.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.08. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $80.65 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $118.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.47 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 73.10%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $364,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter worth about $1,675,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at about $6,041,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at about $1,356,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

