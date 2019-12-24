Rocket Pool Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $63.00 (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $3.32 million and approximately $63.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One Rocket Pool token can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00004356 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rocket Pool alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013558 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00182244 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.52 or 0.01170950 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025100 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00118169 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,245,642 tokens. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool . The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Rocket Pool Token Trading

Rocket Pool can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RPLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.