iDealCash One Day Trading Volume Hits $7.00 (DEAL)

iDealCash (CURRENCY:DEAL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 24th. iDealCash has a total market cap of $108,100.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of iDealCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iDealCash coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24. In the last week, iDealCash has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

1irstcoin (FST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00024879 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00025645 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Galilel (GALI) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000265 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000051 BTC.

iDealCash Profile

iDealCash (CRYPTO:DEAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 2nd, 2018. iDealCash’s total supply is 1,446,609,103 coins and its circulating supply is 1,446,608,662 coins. The official website for iDealCash is idealcash.io. iDealCash’s official Twitter account is @IDealCashTeam. The Reddit community for iDealCash is /r/IdealCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling iDealCash

iDealCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iDealCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iDealCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iDealCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

