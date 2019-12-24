Newton Coin Project (NCP) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. During the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. Newton Coin Project has a total market capitalization of $75,093.00 and approximately $70.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange and cfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Profile

Newton Coin Project (NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2018. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 181,261,512,180 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site.

Newton Coin Project Coin Trading

Newton Coin Project can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, cfinex, BiteBTC and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton Coin Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton Coin Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

