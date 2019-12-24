PAXEX Trading 18.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PAXEX)

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 24th. PAXEX has a total market cap of $3,939.00 and approximately $21.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAXEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, PAXEX has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAXEX Coin Profile

PAXEX (CRYPTO:PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc.

PAXEX Coin Trading

PAXEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAXEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

