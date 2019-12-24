Lition (LIT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $119,780.00

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Lition has traded 28.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lition token can currently be bought for $0.0218 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Dcoin, Hotbit, Bilaxy and IDEX. Lition has a total market cap of $561,044.00 and $119,780.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,472.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.37 or 0.01744160 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $192.79 or 0.02579226 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00554635 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.15 or 0.00644153 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00010945 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00023342 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00053853 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00385600 BTC.

Lition Token Profile

Lition is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 145,138,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,682,869 tokens. Lition’s official website is www.lition.io . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins . Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog

Lition Token Trading

Lition can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Dcoin, Bilaxy, ProBit Exchange, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

