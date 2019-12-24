LinkEye (LET) Hits One Day Volume of $202,556.00

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 24th. LinkEye has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and $202,556.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LinkEye coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Bitbns, Huobi and DigiFinex. Over the last week, LinkEye has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About LinkEye

LinkEye’s genesis date was November 21st, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LinkEye is www.linkeye.com

Buying and Selling LinkEye

LinkEye can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DigiFinex, Huobi and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LinkEye directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LinkEye should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LinkEye using one of the exchanges listed above.

