EtherGem 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $6,545.00 (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EtherGem has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. EtherGem has a market cap of $64,539.00 and approximately $6,545.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About EtherGem

EtherGem’s total supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io

EtherGem Coin Trading

EtherGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

