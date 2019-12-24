Maximine Coin Market Cap Tops $8.81 Million (MXM)

Maximine Coin (CURRENCY:MXM) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One Maximine Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Rfinex and CoinBene. Maximine Coin has a market cap of $8.81 million and $51,227.00 worth of Maximine Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Maximine Coin has traded 33.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013558 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00182244 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.52 or 0.01170950 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025100 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00118169 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Maximine Coin Profile

Maximine Coin’s total supply is 16,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,649,000,000 tokens. Maximine Coin’s official Twitter account is @maximinecoin . The Reddit community for Maximine Coin is /r/maximine and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maximine Coin is maximine.io

Buying and Selling Maximine Coin

Maximine Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Rfinex and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maximine Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maximine Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maximine Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

