Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $145.48 Million

Equities analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will post $145.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Perficient’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $144.90 million and the highest is $146.40 million. Perficient reported sales of $131.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Perficient will report full year sales of $565.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $565.20 million to $566.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $624.78 million, with estimates ranging from $621.60 million to $630.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Perficient.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $144.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.17 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Securities started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Perficient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $45.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. Perficient has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $46.28.

In other news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $343,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,732.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Perficient during the second quarter worth $9,032,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Perficient by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,135,589 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $176,252,000 after acquiring an additional 185,437 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Perficient by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 339,783 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $11,661,000 after acquiring an additional 169,985 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 192.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,285 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $8,281,000 after purchasing an additional 158,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 250,835 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 149,263 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perficient (PRFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.