$166.70 Million in Sales Expected for Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) to announce $166.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Union Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $166.55 million and the highest is $166.84 million. Union Bankshares posted sales of $132.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Union Bankshares will report full year sales of $669.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $656.60 million to $681.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $674.47 million, with estimates ranging from $671.09 million to $677.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Union Bankshares.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $184.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AUB. Raymond James raised shares of Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of AUB stock opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. Union Bankshares has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $40.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.97.

In other news, Director Ronald L. Tillett sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $49,205.00. Also, insider Low Robin bought 2,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $25,055.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 39,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Union Bankshares by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Union Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Union Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

