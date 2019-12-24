$35.86 Million in Sales Expected for Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) will report sales of $35.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kamada’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.71 million. Kamada reported sales of $48.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Kamada will report full-year sales of $128.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $128.10 million to $129.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $134.41 million, with estimates ranging from $133.50 million to $135.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kamada.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Kamada had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $33.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.94 million.

KMDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a report on Monday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kamada during the third quarter worth about $4,916,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Kamada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kamada by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 982,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 36,945 shares in the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kamada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,424,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kamada by 12.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 799,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 89,860 shares during the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KMDA opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.75. Kamada has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 6.14. The stock has a market cap of $282.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.29.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

