Aims Property Securities Fund (ASX:APW) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2019

Aims Property Securities Fund (ASX:APW) declared a interim dividend on Monday, December 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Aims Property Securities Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.005.

Aims Property Securities Fund has a one year low of A$1.32 ($0.94) and a one year high of A$1.65 ($1.17). The company has a market capitalization of $65.74 million and a PE ratio of 7.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$1.43.

About Aims Property Securities Fund

Aims Property Securities Fund is a close-ended fund of funds launched by MacArthurCook Ltd. The fund is managed by MacarthurCook Fund Management Limited. It invests in the funds investing in the real estate sector including unlisted property trusts/syndicates, wholesale property funds, listed property trust, listed property-related companies, and cash and fixed interest securities.

Dividend History for Aims Property Securities Fund (ASX:APW)

