Aims Property Securities Fund (ASX:APW) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Aims Property Securities Fund (ASX:APW) declared a interim dividend on Monday, December 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Aims Property Securities Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.005.
Aims Property Securities Fund has a one year low of A$1.32 ($0.94) and a one year high of A$1.65 ($1.17). The company has a market capitalization of $65.74 million and a PE ratio of 7.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$1.43.
About Aims Property Securities Fund
Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Aims Property Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aims Property Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.