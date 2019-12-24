Elanor Retail Property Fund (ASX:ERF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Elanor Retail Property Fund (ASX:ERF) announced a interim dividend on Monday, December 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Elanor Retail Property Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.
ASX:ERF opened at A$1.26 ($0.89) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.99. Elanor Retail Property Fund has a twelve month low of A$1.14 ($0.80) and a twelve month high of A$1.30 ($0.92). The firm has a market capitalization of $162.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13.
Elanor Retail Property Fund Company Profile
