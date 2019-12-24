Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) Declares $0.05 None Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th.
NYSE:RQI opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average of $14.71. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $16.05.
About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty
Read More: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.