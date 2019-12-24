Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) Declares $0.05 None Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th.

NYSE:RQI opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average of $14.71. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $16.05.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty alerts:

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.