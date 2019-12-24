Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Mackinac Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Mackinac Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Mackinac Financial has a payout ratio of 42.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mackinac Financial to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.1%.

Shares of Mackinac Financial stock opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $182.73 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.66. Mackinac Financial has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.45.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mackinac Financial will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MFNC shares. ValuEngine cut Mackinac Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mackinac Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Mackinac Financial Company Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

