Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.6303 per share by the transportation company on Monday, January 27th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th.

Canadian Pacific Railway has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Canadian Pacific Railway has a dividend payout ratio of 20.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway to earn $13.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $255.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $242.13 and a 200 day moving average of $234.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $167.48 and a one year high of $255.95.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Loop Capital cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $349.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $378.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.72.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

