Cerner Co. (CERN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on January 9th

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th.

Cerner has a dividend payout ratio of 27.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cerner to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $73.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.21. Cerner has a 52-week low of $48.78 and a 52-week high of $76.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cerner will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CERN shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cerner has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.59.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,645.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Nill sold 81,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $5,608,741.48. Insiders sold 121,437 shares of company stock valued at $8,426,657 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.