VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Raises Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2975 per share on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

VICI Properties has a payout ratio of 85.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect VICI Properties to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.7%.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $25.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $17.64 and a 12-month high of $25.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.84. The company has a quick ratio of 83.01, a current ratio of 83.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $222.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.50 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 66.78% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VICI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup raised shares of VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of VICI Properties from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.95.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.