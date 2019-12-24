Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, January 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 266.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Kulicke and Soffa Industries to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $27.36 on Tuesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $27.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 5.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.48 and a beta of 1.38.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $139.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.11 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,293 shares in the company, valued at $582,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

