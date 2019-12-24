First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FFIN. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens set a $33.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Financial Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $35.45 on Monday. First Financial Bankshares has a twelve month low of $26.73 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.49.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 38.59%. The firm had revenue of $102.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,571.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.77 per share, for a total transaction of $52,155.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,635.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,660 shares of company stock valued at $337,721 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,535,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870,372 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,831,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,085,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422,789 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,329,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,230 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,179,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,098,000 after buying an additional 1,105,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 328.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,250,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,446,000 after buying an additional 958,532 shares during the period. 51.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

