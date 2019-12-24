International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 on January 7th

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th.

International Flavors & Fragrances has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. International Flavors & Fragrances has a dividend payout ratio of 48.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances to earn $6.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.7%.

Shares of IFF opened at $123.95 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $104.86 and a 12 month high of $152.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.88.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.55.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $123,132.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,875.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,777 shares of company stock valued at $349,793. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

