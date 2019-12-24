Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Earns Buy Rating from Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research note released on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Nomura set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $174.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.59.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $157.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,200.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $93.96 and a 52 week high of $158.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.54.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $357,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 133,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,139,258.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,843,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at $86,271,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 274.5% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 191 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

