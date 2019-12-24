Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.09 (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.0908 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a dividend payout ratio of 48.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to earn $9.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.3%.

NYSE CM opened at $83.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $72.96 and a 52-week high of $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.52. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

