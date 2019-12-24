British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.6745 per share on Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th.

British American Tobacco has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. British American Tobacco has a payout ratio of 62.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect British American Tobacco to earn $4.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.59 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.3%.

BTI opened at $42.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $42.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.96 and a 200-day moving average of $36.86. The stock has a market cap of $90.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89.

BTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America raised British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

