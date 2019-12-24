Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given “Buy” Rating at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) in a research report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $210.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SRPT. Citigroup upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $198.40.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $135.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 2.29. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 6.31.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.35). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 169.87% and a negative return on equity of 55.44%. The firm had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David T. Howton sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,625,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander Cumbo sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $5,271,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 192,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,583,500. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

