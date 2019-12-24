GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic solutions in metabolic and liver related diseases. The company’s lead products include Elafibranor, Nitazoxanide and TGFTX1 which are in clinical stage. Genfit SA is based in Loos, France. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on GENFIT S A/ADR from $72.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut GENFIT S A/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GENFIT S A/ADR currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Shares of GNFT opened at $18.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. GENFIT S A/ADR has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $26.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNFT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in GENFIT S A/ADR by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GENFIT S A/ADR during the 2nd quarter valued at $699,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR during the 2nd quarter valued at $889,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 43,464 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 199,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 8,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

About GENFIT S A/ADR

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

