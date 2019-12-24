Covanta Holding Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:CVA)

Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the energy company on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th.

Covanta has a dividend payout ratio of 2,000.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Covanta to earn ($0.10) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -1,000.0%.

Shares of NYSE:CVA opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. Covanta has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $18.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.60, a PEG ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Covanta had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Covanta will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Covanta in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered Covanta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Covanta in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

