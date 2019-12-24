Medtronic PLC (MDT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th.

Medtronic has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 41 years. Medtronic has a dividend payout ratio of 41.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Medtronic to earn $6.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

Medtronic stock opened at $113.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $152.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.25 and a 200-day moving average of $105.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Medtronic has a one year low of $81.66 and a one year high of $115.94.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.42.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total transaction of $5,703,199.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 21,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $2,303,401.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,484,259.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,858 shares of company stock valued at $14,007,941 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

