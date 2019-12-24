Medtronic PLC (MDT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th.
Medtronic has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 41 years. Medtronic has a dividend payout ratio of 41.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Medtronic to earn $6.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.
Medtronic stock opened at $113.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $152.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.25 and a 200-day moving average of $105.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Medtronic has a one year low of $81.66 and a one year high of $115.94.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.42.
In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total transaction of $5,703,199.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 21,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $2,303,401.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,484,259.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,858 shares of company stock valued at $14,007,941 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.
See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.