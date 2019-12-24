Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Now Covered by Raymond James

Investment analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $240.00 price target on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BidaskClub lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, September 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.44.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $243.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.89. Amgen has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $244.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.87. The firm has a market cap of $144.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,230.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,601,190 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.