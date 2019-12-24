Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 217.46% from the company’s current price.

OTIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered Otonomy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.94.

NASDAQ OTIC opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. Otonomy has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 6.66.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 72.06% and a negative net margin of 6,516.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Otonomy will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,337,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 313,703 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Otonomy by 5.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,722,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 85,569 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP lifted its stake in Otonomy by 8.0% in the second quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 194,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 14,329 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Otonomy by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 844,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 150,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

