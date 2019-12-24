Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 217.46% from the company’s current price.
OTIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered Otonomy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.94.
NASDAQ OTIC opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. Otonomy has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 6.66.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,337,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 313,703 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Otonomy by 5.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,722,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 85,569 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP lifted its stake in Otonomy by 8.0% in the second quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 194,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 14,329 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Otonomy by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 844,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 150,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.
About Otonomy
Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.
