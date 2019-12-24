Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $10.00. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.69% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MBOT. ValuEngine lowered Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th.

Microbot Medical stock opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 4.99. Microbot Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). On average, analysts predict that Microbot Medical will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Microbot Medical by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 10,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Microbot Medical by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Microbot Medical during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Microbot Medical by 77.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures.

