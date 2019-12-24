Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $10.00. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.69% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MBOT. ValuEngine lowered Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th.
Microbot Medical stock opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 4.99. Microbot Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Microbot Medical by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 10,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Microbot Medical by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Microbot Medical during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Microbot Medical by 77.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.27% of the company’s stock.
About Microbot Medical
Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures.
