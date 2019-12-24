Barclays Raises Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target to $93.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 10.34% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CHH. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.70.

CHH opened at $103.73 on Tuesday. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $66.71 and a 12 month high of $104.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.43% and a negative return on equity of 174.81%. The business had revenue of $310.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 15,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $1,386,055.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,022.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,349 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,161. Corporate insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 110.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

