Carnival (NYSE:CCL) PT Raised to $53.00

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.39% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Carnival from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Macquarie set a $53.00 price objective on Carnival and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carnival presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.95.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $51.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.80. Carnival has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $59.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Carnival will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $204,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Carnival by 12,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,311,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,716,000 after buying an additional 4,277,507 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 22.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,734,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,980 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,188,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Carnival by 131.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,100,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,671 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Carnival by 34.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,960,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,998,000 after purchasing an additional 757,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

