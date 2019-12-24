Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FRT. Mizuho raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.25.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $127.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.69 and a 200 day moving average of $132.37. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $115.09 and a 12 month high of $141.35.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $233.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.88 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 28.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

