TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Downgraded by TheStreet

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TACT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley started coverage on TransAct Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of TACT opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average is $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.90 million, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.11. TransAct Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.59.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. TransAct Technologies had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in TransAct Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the third quarter worth $100,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 12.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 48.3% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 30,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $437,000. 42.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

